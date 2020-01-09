Naidu counter to rivals on Pawan caste

Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu made mocking comments against Minister Kodali Nani’s caste-based comments against Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan. Why is Minister Nani frequently calling Pawan Kalyan as Pawan Naidu? It reflects the crooked mentality of Jagan and his Ministers to demotivate rival leaders with malicious comments. Chandrababu asked whether the Chief Minister should be called Jagan Naidu. Should Minister Nani be called Nani Reddy? Where is the need for bringing caste into politics? Chandrababu sarcastically said that the YCP leaders have no moral right to criticize Pawan. While Jagan Reddy made huge wealth by looting the AP people, Pawan Kalyan earned every single rupee with hard work, dedication and determination.

Chandrababu begged in the streets of Machilipatnam port town for the first time in his political career. In the past, NTR begged here to mobilise financial support for the jawans of the country. Chandrababu asked why the ruling party MLAs and Ministers in Capital districts are not opposing Jagan Reddy decisions. Why doesn’t Minister Nani resign and tell Jagan about the angry feelings of Amaravati sympathisers? Chandrababu appealed to the Bandar people to continue their agitation till CM takes back his Capital shifting decision.