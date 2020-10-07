Mahesh Babu hints about working with Trivikram very soon

Superstar Mahesh Babu and top director Trivikram worked together for two movies Athadu and Khaleja. Differences cropped up between the duo after the release of Khaleja which are never disclosed to the world. Mahesh and Trivikram worked together for a commercial last year and the duo decided to work together in the future. Marking the tenth anniversary of Khaleja, Mahesh Babu tweeted about the film.

“Khaleja turns 10!! Reinvented myself as an actor!! Will remain a special one!! All thanks to my good friend and the brilliant Trivikram… Looking forward to our next… very soon” posted Mahesh. The top actor hinted that he would team up with Trivikram very soon. Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Trivikram narrated a script to Mahesh Babu recently. If everything goes as per the plan, the project may roll next year. More details to be made official soon.

