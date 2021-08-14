Mahesh Babu off to Goa

Superstar Mahesh Babu along with his family flew to Goa today in a private jet to complete the next schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The family will also holiday in the coastal state during the breaks and the schedule lasts for two weeks. The pictures of Mahesh and his family traveling in a private jet are out. The recent schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata commenced in Goa from August 13th and Mahesh will join the sets of the film from Monday.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a mass entertainer that is directed by Parasuram and the film hits the screens on January 13th, 2022. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and the shooting portions will be completed by October. Mahesh is all set to work with Trivikram again after the completion of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Superstar #MaheshBabu is off to Goa for a family vacation @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/H4wEiMsop6 — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) August 14, 2021