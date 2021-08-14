Tarak unveils Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Date

Young Tiger NTR is returning back to the small screen with Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and the shoot commenced recently. The television show starts on August 22nd and it will be telecasted on Gemini TV from Monday to Thursday every week at 8:30 PM. Tarak unveiled a new promo with the telecast date today. Earlier, NTR hosted the first season of Bigg Boss and his hosting skills are widely lauded. He rejected the upcoming seasons because of his film commitments.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will also have tough competition as Bigg Boss 5 will start on Star MAA in September. On the work front, NTR is currently shooting for RRR in Ukraine. The movie unit will return back during the third week of August. NTR is done with the shoot of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu for the upcoming episodes for this month. He will return back to the sets in September.

