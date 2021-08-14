Dalit Bandhu creates tension at Huzurabad, TRS worried!

Tension has been prevailing at Huzurabad Assembly constituency ahead of Dalit Bandhu scheme launch by Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao on August 16.

Finance minister Harish Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar rushed to Huzurabad by helicopter today (Saturday) to set right the things in Huzabad ahead of CM’s programmes on August 16.

Dalits in Huzurabad constituency blocked all the roads on Saturday against the selection of ‘ineligible’ dalits for Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Officials selected 40 Dalit beneficiaries to whom KCR will handover Rs 10 lakh Dalit Bandhu amount cheque on August 16 to mark the launch of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad constituency.

Dalits are angry that while 470 dalits submitted applications, only 40 were selected. Dalits alleged that these 40 were ineligible as few of them are working as government employees while few are non-locals.

Dalits alleged that only TRS activists and supporters were selected for Dalit Bandhu. They demanded cancellation of selection list and select genuine beneficiaries.

As the situation went out of control, Harish sprung into action along with CS to review the selection list to pacify Dalits.

Dalits are holding rallies in Huzurabad constituency against selection of ineligible beneficiaries for Dalit Bandhu scheme.

TRS leaders and cadre are worried over this development saying that they expected entire Dalits to support TRS due to Dalit Bandhu scheme but the party is now facing the wrath of Dalits because of Dalit Bandhu scheme.