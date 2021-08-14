Nithiin Releases Gully Rowdy Song

Visakhapatnam lo Rowdy Gaado is a song in Gully Rowdy and the lyric video of the number has been launched by actor Nithiin.

The lyric video is loaded with scenes from the sets of the movie and from the film.

The Sundeep Kishan-starrer recently cleared the Censor process and obtained U/A certificate.

Featuring Rajendra Prasad, Bobby Simha, Vennela Kishore and Viva Harsha in key roles, the film has Neha Shetty as the leading lady. Music is by Sai Kartheek.

Directed by G Nageswara Reddy, the film is produced by MVV Satyanarayana under MVV Cinemas banner. Kona Venkat will present Gully Rowd