Anirudh locked for NTR’s Next

NTR’s fans took social media and they have been urging the makers of his next to rope in Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer for Koratala Siva’s film. Seems like their requests have reached NTR and Koratala. Going with the recent updates, Anirudh is now on board as the music composer for NTR’s next film. An official announcement will be made by the makers very soon. The film will have its official launch for Dasara and the shoot commences in the same month. NTR will lose weight after he is done with the shoot of RRR.

Pooja Hegde is on the board to play the leading lady in this social drama which is yet to be titled. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. The film too will be a pan-Indian attempt and will have its theatrical release in summer 2022. Koratala Siva is currently busy with Chiranjeevi’s Acharya which is in the final stages of the shoot and the film releases for Dasara.