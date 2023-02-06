Mahesh Babu reviews Writer Padmabhushan

Writer Padmabhushan was released this weekend and is doing well in theatres with a positive mouth talk. Superstar Mahesh Babu watched this small-budget film today and reviewed it through social media. Mahesh Babu’s social media tweets on the film will be a booster support for the film.

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Enjoyed watching Writer Padmabhushan! A heartwarming film, especially the climax! A must-watch for families! Loved Suhas’ performance in the film!.” The film is from debutant director Shanmukha Prasanth and Suhas in the titular role.

Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Trivikram Srinivas’s film. Yet in his busy schedule, the actor made leisure time to watch the film and review it. He also shared a picture with the team on his Instagram account. Producer Sharath also shared a picture of Mahesh babu, where the actor was seen having a big smile on his face.