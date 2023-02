Waltair Veerayya 24 days Worldwide Collections – All Time Top 6

Waltair Veerayya is continuing its blockbuster run with the film now surpassing the 130 Cr mark. After 24 days of its run, the film has collected a distributor share of 132.3 Cr worldwide. The film has surpassed Sarileru Neekevvaru now to emerge as the sixth biggest Telugu earner. It is the second biggest earner for Chiranjeevi behind Sye Raa.

Worldwide Top 10 (Telugu Version)

RRR

Baahubali2

Baahubali

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Sye Raa NaraSimha Reddy

Waltair Veerayya

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Rangasthalam

Pushpa

Saaho

Note: The Film has started running on a % basis in many centres, the final shares may vary a bit and the next update will be for closing.

Area 24 days Worldwide Collections 17 days Worldwide Collections 10Days Collections First Week Collections First 4 days collections First 3 days collections Day1 AP/TS Nizam 35.3 Cr (including GST) 34.60 Cr (including GST) 31.68 Cr (incl GST) 26.60 Cr (including GST) 20.25 Cr 16.40 Cr 6.04 Cr Ceeded 17.45 Cr 17 Cr 15.70 Cr 13.95 Cr 10.50 Cr 8.40 Cr 3.50 Cr UA 19.55 Cr (including GST) 19.15 Cr (including GST) 16.9 Cr (incl GST)

13.30 Cr (including GST) 7.08 Cr 5.48 Cr 2.50 Cr Guntur 8.9 Cr (including GST) 8.75 Cr (including GST) 7.05 Cr 6.01 Cr 4.82 Cr 4.13 Cr 2.76 Cr East 11 Cr 10.78 Cr 9.82 Cr 8.23 Cr 5.55 Cr 4.54 Cr 2.68 Cr West 6.30 Cr 6.11 Cr 5.5Cr 4.62 Cr 3.34 Cr 2.88 Cr 2.06 Cr Krishna 7.67 Cr (including GST) 7.45 Cr (including GST) 6.94 Cr (incl GST) 5.92 Cr (including GST) 4.12 Cr 3.19 Cr 1.49 Cr Nellore 4.64 Cr (including GST) 4.48 Cr (including GST) 4.04 Cr (incl GST) 3.40 Cr (including GST) 2.12 Cr 1.77 Cr 1.05 Cr AP/TS 110.81 Cr 108.33 Cr 97.63 Cr 81.03 Cr 57.78 Cr 46.79 Cr 22.08 Cr ROI 8.50 Cr 8.50 Cr 8 Cr 6.60 Cr 5 Cr 4.25 Cr OS 13 Cr 12.95 Cr 12.70 Cr 11.50 Cr 10.80 Cr 9.60 Cr Worldwide 132.31 Cr (121 Cr excluding GST) 129.78 Cr (118.70 Cr excluding GST) 118.33 Cr (109.30 Cr Excl GST) 99.13 Cr 73.58 Cr 60.64 Cr Pre-Business 90 Cr 90 Cr 90 Cr (Excl GST) 90 Cr 90 Cr 90 Cr 73 Cr