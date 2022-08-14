Mahesh Babu stuns in a New Look

Superstar Mahesh Babu is turning younger every year and the actor turned 47 recently. The actor lost weight during the pandemic and he sported a new look in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Superstar posted a new click today and he surprised everyone in a new look. Sporting a new and long hairstyle, Mahesh is spotted with a small moustache and beard. “Loving the new Vibe” posted Mahesh Babu along wit the new click. Top celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim designed the hairstyle of Mahesh.

The top actor is expected to commence the shoot of Trivikram’s film this month and the family entertainer is expected to hit the screens in summer 2023. Pooja Hegde has been finalized as the leading lady and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. Thaman scores the music and Mahesh is in plans to kick-start the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s film once he is done with the shoot of Trivikram’s project.