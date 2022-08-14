NTR is the possible contender for Oscars

RRR is the biggest film of the country this year and both the lead actors Ram Charan, NTR performed well and lived up to the expectations. RRR also received critical reception from the international corners. Top international magazine Variety released the possible Oscar prediction list and NTR has been named in the Category of the ‘Best Actor’. NTR joined the list of the Unranked Possible Contenders for Oscars. Tarak’s roaring performance as Komaram Bheem in the film received top-class response.

NTR fans took social media to express their happiness. The tags #JrNTR and #ManOfMassesNTR kept trending across Twitter and other social media platforms. RRR kept trending for weeks after the film was available on the top digital platform Netflix. The film took the Indian box-office by storm and is one of the biggest hits of the year. The country’s top director SS Rajamouli directed RRR.