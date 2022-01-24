Mahesh Babu Vs Ranbir Kapoor for Ramayana?

Bollywood filmmaker Madhu Mantena announced a prestigious pan-Indian project based on the mythological drama Ramayana. The lead actor is yet to be finalized and the hunt is on. As per the latest update, the makers are considering Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu or Bollywood top actor Ranbir Kapoor for the lead role to play Lord Rama. The makers held meetings with both these top actors but nothing has been finalized for now. As the film is a pan-Indian attempt, the producers are considering actors who are having a strong image in all the languages.

Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari will alone direct the film. The other director Ravi Udyawar will restrict himself to scriptwork as per the latest update. The film is planned on a budget of Rs 500 crores and will be made in three parts. Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra are the producers of Ramayana. Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan is on the board to play the lead antagonist in the film and the shoot is expected to commence this year. The makers will make an official announcement after the lead actor gets finalized.