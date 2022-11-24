Mahesh Babu’s emotional post for his Superstar Dad

Legendary actor Superstar Krishna garu passed away recently. His family was left shattered as they lost their third family member this year. Mahesh Babu shares a great bonding with his father and he is carrying the acting legacy of his father. He is personally taking care of all the rituals and the eleventh-day ceremony is planned in a grand manner in Hyderabad this Sunday. Remembering his dad, Mahesh Babu penned an emotional message.

“Your life was celebrated, your passing is being celebrated even more. Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly, daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration, my courage and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before. Now I’m fearless. Your light will shine in me forever. I will carry your legacy forward. I will make you even more proud. Love you Nanna. My Superstar” posted Mahesh Babu.