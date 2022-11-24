Dhanush signs one more Telugu film?

Tamil actor Dhanush is focused on Telugu films apart from his Tamil commitments. The actor is done with the shoot of Sir in the direction of Venky Atluri and the film is aimed for February 2023 release. Dhanush also signed a film in the direction of Sekhar Kammula and the shoot commences early next year. Sekhar is done with the scriptwork recently and Asian Cinemas are the producers. As per the ongoing speculation, Dhanush has signed one more Telugu film.

Venu Udugula who directed critically acclaimed films like Needi Naadi Oke Katha and Virata Parvam is said to have met Dhanush recently. The discussions are going on and things will be finalized soon. Sithara Entertainments that produced Dhanush’s Sir has paid advance for Venu Udugula and arranged the meeting with Dhanush. More details are expected to be out soon if things are positive. Dhanush will listen to the full script of Venu Udugula very soon.