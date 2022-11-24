Reshoots for Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka

Mass Raja Ravi Teja needs a solid hit. The actor’s next film Dhamaka is a comic entertainer laced with action and Ravi Teja plays a dual role in this entertainer directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. Ravi Teja watched the rough cut and he was not impressed with some of the episodes. A new writer who worked for Nikhil’s Karthikeya 2 participated in the script rework and these episodes are shot again. Ravi Teja was convinced with the episodes that are shot again.

The film is announced for December 23rd release during the Christmas season. Sree Leela is the leading lady and People Media Factory are the producers. Dhamaka is carrying good expectations and Bheems composed the music. The released songs and the teaser received decent response. Ravi Teja will promote Dhamaka in December. He is currently shooting for Eagle directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. He is also done with the shoots of Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao.