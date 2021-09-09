Mahesh Babu’s special surprise in Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s next film is titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2022 release. Parasuram is the director and the shoot of the film is taking place at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. The film is a mass entertainer and has a strong social message for the society. Mahesh Babu has been cautious and he has been delivering a message in every film from Srimanthudu. The latest news we hear is that Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a satire on the Financial system and it discusses about the loopholes present in it. It also delivers a strong message for the Indians.

Mahesh Babu’s dialogues during the climax episodes are the major highlight of the film. He starts off with how Vijay Mallya escaped from India after committing a huge scam and how the farmers in India are struggling to get minimal loans. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a satire about the political indiscipline and the financial loopholes in the Indian system. Mahesh Babu’s performance and his speech are the major highlights of the film.

Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Mahesh Babu’s look garnered wide response. The film is announced for January 13th 2022 release.