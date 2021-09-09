Venky not keen to sign new projects

Victory Venkatesh completed the shoots of Naarappa and Drishyam 2 at record speed. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, Naarappa headed for a digital release and Drishyam 2 too will follow the same path. Venky signed F3 and the film is half done with the shoot. The shoot resumes soon and the film will head for a theatrical release soon. Venky was approached by several filmmakers but the veteran actor is not in a mood to sign new projects for now. He wants to focus completely on F3 and will sign new projects only after the release of F3.

Venky has been keen to take up the remake of Vikram Vedha from the past few years but the project was kept on hold. He decided not to take any remakes soon. He was holding talks with Tharun Bhasker for a film but Venky is not convinced with the script. He will start Tharun Bhascker’s film after the final script gets locked. For now, Venky will not sign any new projects. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, F3 features Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen in the lead roles. Dil Raju is the producer and F3 releases next year.