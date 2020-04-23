Major is a package of surprises says Adivi Sesh

Young actor Adivi Sesh sounds quite consistent in his career. The actor is completely focused on Major, an action drama that is based on the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film’s shoot is currently kept on hold and the major portions of the shoot will be wrapped up soon. The actor says that the film has a bunch of surprises which are kept under wraps. Along with Shobitha Dhulipala, the film also has another heroine.

The heroine will be kept as a surprise and her name will be announced soon. A massive set is erected in Ramoji Film City for the shoot. Adivi Sesh said that he lost 8 kgs for his role and he is keeping himself fit during this lockdown period. Sesh also interacted with several army officials and some of them will be playing crucial roles in Major. They will be present on the sets during the shoot. Sony Pictures India along with GMB Entertainment are the producers. An official announcement about the release of Major would be made after the lockdown is lifted. The film will have a pan Indian release.