BJP eagle’s eyes on Jagan illegal assets cases?

BJP Central leadership has been saying from the beginning that their main focus is to come to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2024 elections. They took AP local body elections very seriously. But, ruling YSRCP struck fear, caused injuries and prevented BJP candidates from filing nominations. Now, personal attacks began against BJP State unit leaders especially State President Kanna Lakshminarayana. Amidst all this, questions are coming up whether BJP Central leadership has changed its political plans towards AP.

Actually, BJP had no plans to take serious view of Jagan regime for the first two to three years considering his massive majority in 2019 elections. Analysts say that all-Opposition attack and Jagan’s controversial decisions on PPAs and courts’ orders have changed BJP’s priorities. Moreover, these days, Jagan’s protecting angels like GVL Narasimha Rao are no longer speaking public in support of YSRCP. There are also reports that BJP Central leadership may put special focus on illegal assets cases and IT violations of Jagan Reddy. The general view among opponents is that Jagan may be strong politically but he is very, very weak considering his countless cases in CBI, ED and so on.