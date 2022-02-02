Major Is My Truth: Adivi Sesh

It looks like the makers of Adivi Sesh’s Major are not in a hurry to lock their release date. They seems to be still waiting for the right moment to finalize one. That is evident from a tweet of Adivi Sesh.

“Cinema is truth 24 Frames per second – Jean Luc Godard. #MajorTheFilm. The release will be decided the RIGHT way. For the RIGHT date. Because this isn’t just a movie. It’s my truth. #MAJOR ka promise hai yeh,” Adivi Sesh wrote.

Major is Sesh’s maiden Pan-India film and the makers are very confident about the film’s output. They are confident the movie would make it big across the country if released at the right time. So, they are taking their own time in deciding the release date.

Major is about the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the martyr of 26/11 Terror attacks in Mumbai. It will touch the entire life of the major and is not only the anti-terror operation.