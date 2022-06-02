Major Review : Emotional Tribute to Major Unnikrishnan 

Major Movie Review`

After delivering a series of hit films like Kshanam, Goodachari and Evaru, Adivi Sesh is betting big with Major, a patriotic attempt that is based on the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Sashikiran Tikka directed the film and it had Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Revathi, Shobita Dhulipala in other important roles. Sony Pictures India in association with GMB Entertainment and A Plus Movies produced Major and the film is heading for a wide release today. Here is the complete review of Major:

Story

:

Adivi Sesh wanted to narrate the life story of Sandeep Unnikrishnan to the nation. 26/11 Mumbai attacks will stand as one of the deadliest attacks that happened to India. A group of NSG Commandos risked their lives and saved several innocent Indians in the operation. 31-year-old Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan got martyred in the attack. Sandeep (Adivi Sesh) aspires to serve the country. He shares a close bonding with his father (Prakash Raj) and mother (Revathi). They are against his thoughts of joining the Army or Navy.

Sandeep falls in love with Isha (Saiee Manjrekar) and the duo gets married. Sandeep loves to serve the nation instead of spending time with his family. Sandeep emerges as the top Training Officer for NSG Commandos. He trains 51 NSG team which will be asked to handle the Mumbai terror attacks. Sandeep as a Training Officer will not be allowed to participate in the mission as per the protocol but he joins the team. The rest of Major is all about the battle with the terrorists and how Sandeep saves several lives in Taj Mahal Hotel, Mumbai.

Analysis:

Major is not only about the deadly terror attacks in Mumbai but it also narrates about the story of a brave patriot who always desired to save the country. Sandeep Unnikrishnan had his own family and life before he joined the Indian Army. The film presented his childhood days, his love story and about his interests and how he thrived to help others by standing by their side. The first half narrated the story of Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the second half was focused on the deadly 26/11 attacks. The struggle of Sandeep when he was asked about the real meaning of Soldier was well presented. The Mumbai attacks episode starts right before the interval. The first half of Major is decent and is well loaded with emotions, love story and patriotism.

The second half is all about how Sandeep and his team handles the terrorists and saved the lives of the innocents. Director Sashikiran Tikka handled the film in his own style and kept the audience engaging. The last 20 minutes of the film is the major highlight of Major. The way Sandeep kills the terrorists without the support of his team and how he gets martyred is presented well. The film ends with the speech of Prakash Raj and the episode is quite emotional. The second half of Major is thoroughly impressive.

Major is a film that is made with enough conviction without getting deviated to the major plot. The achievements of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan are narrated to the world. The emotional family drama will impress the audience. Major gets a strong backing from the technical team. The cinematography and the sound design are the major highlights of the film. The action episodes are well presented. Without preachy episodes, the director narrated the film on a simple and emotional note.

Adivi Sesh fits well in the role of Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his hard work is visible on screen. He excelled in the emotional scenes. Prakash Raj and Revathi get prominent roles and they delivered their best. Saiee Manjrekar looked simple and decent in the role of Isha and she did her best. Shobita had a small role and she did her part well. Murali Sharma is impressive in his assignment. All the other actors did justice for their roles.

Verdict :

Major is a technically well made film which pays tribute to Major Unnikrishnan. The emotional component of the film, especially the climax, works. Adivi Sesh and director Sashikanth deliver an appreciable film.

Telugu360 Rating: 3/5

Release date: 3 June 2022

Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Music by: Sricharan Pakala

Distributed by: Sony Pictures Releasing

Producers: Mahesh Babu, Sharath Chandra, Anurag Reddy

