Major Scam Uncovered at Tirumala Temple: Foreign Currency Theft

A massive financial scandal worth 100 crore rupees has been exposed at the famous Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, India. TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy has revealed shocking details about the systematic theft of foreign currency from the temple’s donation counter, known as Parakamani.

The accused temple employee, CV Ravi Kumar, allegedly used a secret compartment in his body to smuggle foreign currency out of the counting area. According to Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Ravi Kumar may have stolen foreign currency worth approximately 200 crore rupees over several years without being detected by security personnel.

The scam came to light when Ravi Kumar was caught red-handed on April 29, 2023, while attempting to move temple funds. Following his arrest, the Vigilance Assistant Security Officer Satish Kumar filed a police complaint, and an FIR was registered against the accused.

However, in a surprising turn of events, instead of facing prosecution, the case was settled through Lok Adalat (people’s court) in September 2023. Bhanu Prakash Reddy claims that some TTD officials, police officers, and the then TTD Chairman pressured Ravi Kumar to transfer properties worth 100 crore rupees to settle the matter.

“This is a serious breach of trust that occurred during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure,” states Bhanu Prakash Reddy. “Despite being caught stealing and facing a vigilance inquiry, the accused was let off due to pressure from government officials.”

The TTD board member has now submitted a petition to current TTD Chairman BR Naidu, demanding a thorough investigation by a sitting judge. He has called for the formation of an inquiry commission to investigate the suspicious Lok Adalat settlement and take action against all those involved in the scam. Bhanu Prakash Reddy has announced that he will approach the central government to establish an inquiry commission to investigate this massive temple fund scandal.

This case has raised serious concerns about the security measures at one of India’s richest temples and the handling of devotees’ donations. The revelation of a secret compartment being used to smuggle foreign currency has highlighted potential vulnerabilities in the temple’s monetary handling system. The scandal has shocked devotees and raised questions about the transparency of temple administration and the need for stricter security measures in handling donations.

The investigation into this significant financial scandal continues to develop as more details emerge about the systematic theft of foreign currency from one of India’s most revered temples. The case has drawn widespread attention to the need for better oversight and security measures in managing temple funds and donations.