Prabhas’ heartfelt best wishes was a very joyful moment for me: Dharma

Drinker Sai is an upcoming movie starring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles, with the tagline “Brand of Bad Boys.” The film is produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Shaik, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under the banners of Everest Cinemass and Smart Screen Entertainments.

Directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti, the movie is inspired by real events. The film’s promotional content impressed everyone. The film is releasing grandly on December 27th and makers arranged grand pre release press meet today sharing thier excitement about the film.

Hero Dharma shared that the producers of Drinker Sai*l created the film with great passion, despite being aware of the low success rate of such films. They made it without compromise, driven by their belief in the story. The entire team worked not for financial gain but out of love for the film.

Dharma mentioned that he entered the industry with the goal of becoming a hero and intends to live and die as one. He also expressed his admiration for Prabhas, noting that although Prabhas is extremely busy, he took the time to personally wish the team success with Drinker Sai.

Dharma recalled that receiving Prabhas’ heartfelt best wishes was a very joyful moment for him.