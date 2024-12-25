AAIA’s Touch Lo Undu Song: Foot-tapping Special

Pradeep Machiraju’s next outing Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi features Deepika Pilli playing the female lead. Pradeep and Deepika showcased their sparkling chemistry in the first single Le Le which turned out to be a super hit. Today, the film’s second single Touch Lo Undu was dropped.

Scored by Radhan, this refreshing and foot-tapping special track with thumping beats has Chandrika Ravi shaking her leg opposite Pradeep Machiraju. Chandrika Ravi complements Pradeep’s electrifying dances. Their dynamic dance steps catch the attention of the masses, and this track is bound to increase the anticipation for the movie.

The song with the energetic vocals of Laxmi Dasa and P Raghu has lyrics by Chandrabose. With its catchy rhythm and vivacious visuals, Touch Lo Undu is set to be a standout track from the movie.