HIT 3: Nani’s Slick Avatar

Natural Star Nani’s Hit: The 3rd Case garnered massive response for its first glimpse. The actor will be seen as a HIT officer named Arjun Sarkaar in the movie, and as the glimpse suggested, his character will be ruthless.

The film’s extensive shooting schedule recently kicked off in Kashmir. A fresh poster from the ongoing schedule reveals Nani in a slick and polished look, with the X Mass wishes hinting at the powerful and edgy nature of his character.

The team is currently shooting some pivotal scenes, including an intense action sequence set against the stunning backdrop of Kashmir. Nani, along with the lead cast, is actively participating in the shoot.

Director Sailesh Kolanu, who previously helmed the successful HIT franchise, has crafted a story with a wider scope for this third installment.

Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and Nani’s Unanimous Productions, the movie will be completed at a good pace, as the makers plan to release the movie in the summer on May 1, 2025.