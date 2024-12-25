x
Home > Movie News

Tollywood big wigs to meet Revanth Reddy

Published on December 25, 2024

The recent incidents in Telugu cinema have created a rift between the Telangana government and Tollywood. After the Sandhya theatre stampede incident, the Telangana government announced that there would be no special premieres and ticket hikes in the state in the future. The government has taken things seriously and Allu Arjun is facing the heat. Revanth Reddy’s comments in the state Assembly hints at how serious the issue is. Dil Raju has been appointed as the new FDC Chairman and he sought the appointment of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The appointment is scheduled for tomorrow and some of the top celebrities of Telugu cinema will attend the crucial meeting with Revanth Reddy. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Allu Aravind along with top celebrities are expeted to attend the meeting at 10 AM. They are expected to discuss about the ticket prices, premiere shows and other issues. Dil Raju and other producers would request flexible ticket pricing and all the other requests would be placed before him. With Sankranthi releases around, it would be a huge dent for the revenues if the Telangana government doesn’t grant a hike in the ticket prices during the holiday season. More updates expected tomorrow.

