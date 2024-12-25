Meenakshi Chaudhary replaces Sree Leela?

Young actor Naveen Polishetty has been on a break from the past few months. He recovered from a major accident and he is getting back into work mode. He is lining up back-to-back projects for 2025. His long delayed film Anaganaga Oka Raju was put on hold due to various reasons. The film’s director was replaced and there were speculations that the project was shelved. But the makers came up with an announcement and the teaser will be out tomorrow. Happening beauty Sree Leela has been roped in as the leading lady in this hilarious entertainer.

With the film getting back on track, the makers approached Sree Leela but the actress has signed a bunch of films. As she could not accommodate the dates for Anaganaga Oka Raju, the makers approached Meenakshi Chaudhary and got her nod. The pre-teaser was out today but there was no director’s name mentioned. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. Anaganaga Oka Raju will release next year.