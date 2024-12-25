Is Kaushik Reddy next?

Banjara Hills Police issued notices to BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. Police issued notices, in a case alleging that Kaushik Reddy had obstructed a government officer in discharging his duty. Police summoned Opposition MLA to the PS on Friday.

The case was filed as Banjara Hills Police Station Inspector KM Raghavendra complained that Padi Kaushik Reddy obstructed him on December 4, when he was going out on an emergency duty. This incident occurred when BRS MLA visited Banjara Hills Police Station, complaining that his phone was being tapped.

While the further investigation in the case will reveal who is at fault, many in Opposition BRS are alleging that, it is a politically motivated case.

Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government is taking tough stance on anyone who is going against them. Congress Govt is not even taking a cover and openly taking on its detractors.

BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy has been vociferously raising his voice against Revanth Reddy Sarkar. In some instances, he is even personally attacking CM. This has made him the target of Congress leaders’ ire.

In this backdrop, Police issuing notices to Padi Kaushik Reddy has assumed significance. At a time when high profile arrests are hogging headlines in Telangana, a new debate has started, ‘Whether Kaushik Reddy will be arrested?’