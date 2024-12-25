Prabhas eager to commence Sandeep Reddy’s ‘Spirit’

Prabhas is the busiest actor of the country because he agreed to work on multiple projects till 2028. He currently working on The Raja Saab and Fauji. He also signed a three film deal with KGF makers and this collaboration with kick off with Salaar 2 next year.

Meanwhile, his much anticipated project with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is likely to generate humongous buzz like never before because of the heady combination. Sandeep Reddy has delivered blockbusters with Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal. Prabhas on the other side is the reigning pan-India superstar. So, this will be the mother of all combinations.

Titled Spirit, the action entertainer is touted to be an intense cop drama. The film was supposed to start rolling in January next year. However, it is likely to be delayed due to Prabhas’ injury and other reasons.

On the eve of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s birthday today, Prabhas extended his wishes through an Instagram post and said he can’t wait to start Spirit. The Baahubali stars hardly posts anything on his official handle. But, his excitement for Spirit has created strong buzz among his followers.

He will play a hard-hitting cop in this drama. It is also said that Don Lee, a superstar of the Korean film industry, might debut in Indian cinema with this film. Harshavardhan Rameshwar will compose the music and Sandeep Reddy already started the sessions to finalize the tunes.