Make quarantine facilities better than home, provide good food: Jagan

The word quarantine should not conjure a terrifying image in the minds of those who are in quarantine facilities, healthy food should be served with an ever changing menu, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials in a video-interaction on Tuesday.

In an interaction with district collectors and SPs, the Chief Minister said the government should create a pleasant ambiance and provide adequate water, blankets, pillows healthy meals as part of their treatment process. “Those who are in quarantine facilities should feel at home and we should provide them with healthy food options. Patients undergoing quarantine across isolation facilities in the state must be given good and healthy meals as part of their treatment process. The menu should be checked on a daily basis. Patients should feel that it is better being in quarantine facilities than at home,” he said.

Further, he advised the officials to explore the possibility of home delivery of essentials to the people in areas declared as hotspots. “Protocols should be maintained while discharging people who were tested negative. There should be one resident officer posted at all the shelters in villages. Testing has to be ramped up. Surveys should be conducted among families to test signs and symptoms of corona virus,” he advised.