After blaming Muslims for Corona, Narayanaswamy plays Dalit card

After attributing the sudden spike of corona virus in Andhra Pradesh to Muslims, deputy chief minister Narayanaswamy has now played the ‘Dalit’ card.

Reacting sharply to TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu’s demand that Narayanaswamy be dismissed as deputy CM for hurting the sentiments of Muslims, Narayanaswamy said the former chief minister was targeting him since he is a Dalit. “I tendered an apology. However, despite my apologies to Muslims Naidu had targeted me because I am a Dalit,” he rued.

Referring to several videos that have gone viral, Narayanaswamy said some members of the Muslim community were seen licking the leftovers from plates and spoons in order to infect others with the viurs. Further, the deputy chief minister said the Jamaat attendees who returned to the state were not cooperating by refusing to get medical checks up done to rule out corona virus. He said the Muslims should maintain personal hygiene, maintain social distancing norm and cooperate with the government. Many video clips shared on Facebook and WhatsApp purportedly showed Muslims actively working to spread the virus in India. Fact-checking websites have reported a barrage of fake-news targeting Muslims for the pandemic. These videos are fake and also exposed the ignorance of Narayana swamy.