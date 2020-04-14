Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab moved for Dasara?

With the coronavirus lockdown extended till May 3rd, it is clear that the comeback film of Pawan Kalyan titled Vakeel Saab will not release for summer this year. Almost 35 days of the film’s shoot is still pending and going with the current update, the shoot of Vakeel Saab may not start before June. The film’s producer Dil Raju is in plans to shift the release of Vakeel Saab for Dasara this year.

Dil Raju is not in a mad rush as there are several completed films waiting to hit the screens initially. The team of Vakeel Saab is planning the schedules and they decided to complete the shoot at a slow pace. Sriram Venu is the director of Vakeel Saab and Nivetha Thomas, Anjali will be seen in other crucial roles. Dil Raju is even thinking about the release of Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer V which already completed shoot.