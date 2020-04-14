Fee reimbursement money into mothers’ account: Jagan

In a significant decision, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the government will transfer the fee reimbursement directly to the accounts of beneficiaries mothers.

Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that the government has began the process of clearing fee reimbursement dues relating to the last year amounting to a total of Rs 1,800 crore and three-quarters of the present financial year. This was revealed by Jagan during a video conference with district collectors and SPs on Monday

Until 2018-19, the state government reimbursed Rs 35,000 for B.Tech and B.Arch students while the rest of the fees was borne by the parents of the students. However, as per the revised rules, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reimburse the full fee for the benefit of students. Since the government had sanctioned full amount to the students, the authorities directed the colleges to return the amount collected from the parents. The government had already issued a directive to around 191 colleges to return the amount collected from the parents. Further, the government warned that the colleges that fail to return the amount will be blacklisted.