Makers of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ plan aggressive promotions

Nani and Sai Pallavi-starrer ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is a story that revolves around Kolkata dating during the 1970s. While the posters and the teaser created a positive impact on the pre-release business of the movie, the makers are to start the promotions for the movie soon.

The makers of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ have been planning strategies to promote the movie. As the maiden pan-India project for Nani, it seems like he has taken the movie as a challenge. Nani and his ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ team are to visit major cities of India, to promote it in a way that would create a greater impact on the audience.

As a part of the aggressive promotions, the team has planned a meet-and-greet session for Nani’s fans. Nani will meet 3,000 fans, who are picked by the team from the Telugu states. He is to interact with the set of fans and share his experience of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’. The makers are to arrange a meal, which would have Nani eat along with his fans.

The producers of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ unveiled the teaser from the movie, which generated enough buzz. Now that the movie’s release date is nearing, the producers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie.

Nani plays a revolutionary writer and a social reformer, who fights for the rights of downtrodden women. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian are the female leads in Rahul Sankrityan’s directorial.