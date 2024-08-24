Malavika Mohanan shares her experience working with Prabhas

Malavika Mohanan is slowly making waves in Indian cinema. Her performance in Vikram’s Thangalaan is appreciated and the actress is one of the leading ladies in Prabhas’ upcoming movie Raja Saab. The film directed by Maruthi is currently in shooting mode and is aimed for summer 2025 release. Malavika Mohanan joined the sets of the film recently and she shared her experience working with Prabhas.

“I worked with Prabhas even before the release of Kalki 2898 AD. He is humble and down-to-earth. The super success of Kalki 2898 AD has not brought any change in Prabhas and he is the same. I am quite excited to work with him. His energy is infectious and he is a welcoming man. Raja Saab is a special film for me and the team of the film is quite supportive. We have several lively moments on the sets” told Malavika Mohanan about her experience working with Prabhas and the team of Raja Saab. Niddhi Agerwal is the other leading lady in Raja Saab and People Media Factory are the producers of this pan-Indian project.