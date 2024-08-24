x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Malavika Mohanan shares her experience working with Prabhas

Published on August 24, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away
image
A Record Release for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Varun Tej to take a Long Break
image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations

Malavika Mohanan shares her experience working with Prabhas

Malavika Mohanan is slowly making waves in Indian cinema. Her performance in Vikram’s Thangalaan is appreciated and the actress is one of the leading ladies in Prabhas’ upcoming movie Raja Saab. The film directed by Maruthi is currently in shooting mode and is aimed for summer 2025 release. Malavika Mohanan joined the sets of the film recently and she shared her experience working with Prabhas.

“I worked with Prabhas even before the release of Kalki 2898 AD. He is humble and down-to-earth. The super success of Kalki 2898 AD has not brought any change in Prabhas and he is the same. I am quite excited to work with him. His energy is infectious and he is a welcoming man. Raja Saab is a special film for me and the team of the film is quite supportive. We have several lively moments on the sets” told Malavika Mohanan about her experience working with Prabhas and the team of Raja Saab. Niddhi Agerwal is the other leading lady in Raja Saab and People Media Factory are the producers of this pan-Indian project.

Next Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Pre Release Event Previous Vijayasai Reddy’s Daughter gets a shock in High Court
else

TRENDING

image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away
image
A Record Release for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away
image
A Record Release for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Varun Tej to take a Long Break
image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations

Most Read

image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations
image
Leadership and Vision: PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Praised by Pawan Kalyan
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court

Related Articles

Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits