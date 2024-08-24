x
Vijayasai Reddy's Daughter gets a shock in High Court

Vijayasai Reddy’s Daughter gets a shock in High Court

The Andhra Pradesh High Court ruled against Neha Reddy, the daughter of YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy, regarding an illegal construction near Bheemili beach in Visakhapatnam. The court instructed the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to take action against the construction of an unlawful compound wall at Bheemili Beach, which violates Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulations. The court also asked the GVMC officials to submit a detailed report on the actions taken. Janasena corporator, Murthy Yadav, had filed a Public Interest Litigation in the High Court, alleging that officials had not taken any action despite the illegal constructions near Bheemili beach. 

The case was heard by a bench of Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, where the petitioner’s lawyer argued that GVMC officials had granted permission for the illegal constructions. Neha Reddy had challenged the petition by filing an appeal to a single judge, but the judge did not issue any interim stay orders. The construction should proceed unless the court grants a temporary suspension. The next court date has been moved to September 11.

-Sanyogita

