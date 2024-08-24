x
AP Govt to celebrate Vanamahostavam on Aug 30

Published on August 24, 2024 by

AP Govt to celebrate Vanamahostavam on Aug 30

The Andhra Pradesh government would conduct Vanamahostavam on August 30 across the state. This would be celebrated in all municipal corporations, municipalities in the state, said deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking to the media at Velagapudi on Saturday, the deputy chief minister said that the Central government had sanctioned Rs 15.4 crore for the development of city forests in the state in the first phase. The state government would use the funds and develop greenery in the state, particularly in the municipal corporations and municipalities.

The State government would develop greenery in Kurnool, Kadapa, Chittoor, Srikalahasti, Kadiri, Penugonda, Palasa, Visakhapatnam, Tadepalli Gudem, Nellimarla municipalities and municipal corporations in the first phase, the deputy chief minister said. He said that the state government had already started greenery development in 50 cities in the state. In the next 100 days, the state government would develop greenery in another 30 cities, the deputy chief minister said.

Pawan Kalyan said that the state government would organize the Vanamahostavam on August 30 and wanted people to take active part. He wanted the professionals, NGOs, students, women, and every section of the people to participate in the greenery development. He also wanted the colleges, universities and other educational institutions to participate in the Vanamahostavam.

The deputy chief minister also said that the state government was trying to develop the state, despite having financial problems. The previous YSR Congress government had destroyed the financial position in the state, the deputy chief minister said. However, the present government was trying to set the house in order, Pawan Kalyan said.

He wanted the people of the state to support the NDA government to develop the state. He said that the people were vexed with the misrule of the YSR Congress government in the last five years. The present government was correcting the systems that were destroyed by the YSR Congress government, the deputy chief minister said.

