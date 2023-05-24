Malli Pelli, A Prestige Issue For Naresh!

Vijaya Krishna Movies established together by superstar Krishna and the legendary filmmaker and actor Vijaya Nirmala made many unconventional movies. The banner is revived by Vijaya Nirmala’s son Naresh with Malli Pelli co-starring Pavitra Lokesh and was directed by MS Raju.

Malli Pelli is a golden jubilee project for Naresh as well as Vijaya Krishna Movies. Naresh decided to make some rebellious kind of movies under the banner and Malli Pelli is the first attempt. It’s a prestige issue for Naresh to protect the goodwill of the production banner. So, the success of the movie is crucial for the actor.

Naresh, along with Pavitra Lokesh and MS Raju is promoting the movie aggressively and the boldness of the lead pair favoured the movie big time to create excitement.