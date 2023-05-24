Thullur turns war zone as police lay siege

Thullur village of Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh turned into a war zone on Wednesday with the police surrounding it. The police imposed prohibitory orders preventing rallies and protests in the village.

It all started with TDP Guntur district unit president and former MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar giving a call to hold dharna against the government’s decision to give house sites for the poor. The farmers of Amaravati villages have also extended support to Sravan Kumar’s protest.

On the other hand, the ruling YSR Congress activists have given a call for a motorcycle rally in the village in support of the government’s decision to give house sites for the poor.

The police stopped both the events on the grounds that they would lead to law-and-order problems. The police have clamped prohibitory orders in this mandal headquarters village and deployed heavy police force.

The police took over the dharna place of the TDP and the farmers. As the farmers tried to enter the dharna site, the police stopped them and shifted them from the venue. The farmers, particularly some women, resisted the police action leading to tension in the village.

The police shifted the women to the Thullur police station to prevent the protest. The police also arrested advocate and Jai Bhim Bharat Party president Jada Sravan Kumar and shifted him to the Thullur police station.