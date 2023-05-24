Nene Raju Nene Mantri Combo Back on Cards

Remember the super-hit film Nene Raju Nene Mantri in Teja’s direction that featured Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. The superhit combo is back in talks again. Teja and Rana Daggubati are set to work again and senior producer Achanta Gopinath will bankroll this political thriller.

Teja planned a movie ‘Rakshasa Rajyam lo Ravanudu’ after ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’ with Rana, which dint materialize due to unavoidable circumstances. Teja and Daggubati Abhiram’s ‘Ahimsa’ is scheduled for June 2nd release. Irrespective of his brother’s film result, Rana has finalized Teja’s film. The regular shoot will commence very shortly. Leading Malayalam star actor will also be part of the film and more details are yet to be revealed.