Mamata Benarjee’s extremely controversial comment on Maha Kumbh

Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Benarjee made extremely controversial comments on Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 calling it as ‘Mrithyu Mela’. The woman CM made these comments expressing severe displeasure over the way Uttar Pradesh Govt handled the historic religious congregation.

Mamata Benarjee breathed fire on Yogi Adityanath Govt, for failing to make proper arrangements and facilities for Maha Kumbh 2025.

“I have great respect towards Maha Kumbh Mela. I pray to holy Ganga Maa with utmost devotion. But I’m pained to say that Maha Kumbh has turned into Mrithyu Kumbh due to the mismanagement of UP Govt and Centre,” said Mamata Benarjee speaking in Bengal Assembly on Tuesday.

Mamata Benarjee was obviously referring to the deaths of devotees in stampede at Prayagraj and Delhi and hardships faced by devotees during Maha Kumbh.

Mamata Benarjee also highlighted that while UP Govt is providing five star facilities and tents for rich charging lakhs, poor are left to fend for themselves. As a result, poor devotees are facing severe difficulties, due to lack of planning by UP Govt.

Ferocious Mamata Benarjee has rightly highlighted the utter failure of Yogi Adityanath-led UP Government in case of Maha Kumbh Mela, but the choice of her words ‘Mrithyu Kumbh’ is hurting Hindus.

While a section of devotees are supporting Mamata Benarjee for highlighting the problems of devotees at Maha Kumbh, another section is irate over her calling the sacred religious congregation as ‘Mrithyu Kumbh’.