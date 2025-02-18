Hey Jingili from Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba: Magical Melody with charming tune

Actor Kiran Abbavaram has undergone a makeover for his 10th movie titled “Dilruba.” In the promotional content, Kiran Abbavaram looks in a completely fresh and stylish look. The first song was a chartbuster. Now, the team has released another enchanting track, “Hey Jingili.” This song is nothing short of magical, with Sam CS masterfully composing a lively tune while also lending his vibrant vocals to the track.

The lyrics by Bhaskar Batla resonate deeply with anyone in love. The magical chemistry between the lead actors, Kiran and Rukshar, shines through, while Kiran’s captivating dance moves make the track even more mesmerizing. This catchy and energetic melody is sure to become a chartbuster. Dilruba promises to captivate audiences with its perfect mix of love and action.

With the Sam CS delivering back to back chartbusters, the expectations reached sky high. Dilruba is set for grand theatrical release on March 14th. It seems that Kiran Abbavaram is poised to deliver another blockbuster following the success of KA. Debutant Viswa Karun is helming this entertainer.

The film is being produced by Sivam Celluloids and Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama India Ltd. The film is bankrolled by Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama. The team is ready with a new promotional plan to raise expectations to next level.