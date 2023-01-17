Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with Vitiligo disease

By
ramakrishna
-
0

The singer-turned-actress Mamta Mohandas after surviving Cancer is now diagnosed with Vitiligo disease. Vitiligo is a disease that causes patches on the skin by losing their colour in all parts of the body.

Mamta Mohandas is currently based in Los Angeles. The actress is a cancer survivor, she was afflicted by Hodgkin lymphoma in 2010 and had a relapse in 2013. Now after all the battles, she is detected with Vitiligo disease. She shared this through her social media account.

Mamta took her Instagram and wrote, “Dear Sun, I embrace you now like I have never before. So Spotted, Iâ€™m losing colorâ€¦I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze. Give me all youâ€™ve got.. for I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace.”

