Why AP has no representation at Davos summit, asks Bonda

TDP politburo member and former MLA, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, answer as to why Andhra Pradesh has no representation in the globally renowned Davos summit, being organised by the World Economic Forum.

Umamaheswara Rao told media persons at the party headquarters here that Jagan has understood that no investor would prefer AP with the ongoing destructive politics with which the ruling dispensation is looting the State. “This is the reason why Jagan did not take part in the investors summit at Davos,” Bonda Uma said.

Observing that AP was the centre of attraction for the investors during the Chandrababu Naidu regime, the TDP politburo member said that TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, made every effort to attract investors to the State utilising every opportunity.

But, after Jagan Reddy came to power in 2019 the situation is totally different, he said, adding that the YSRCP Government cancelled the MoUs worth over Rs 16 lakh cr which were entered into during the Chandrababu regime.

The arrogance of Jagan forced the investors to rethink on setting up their units in the State as a result of which not even a single industry was established in AP in the past four years, Bonda Uma maintained.

He asked whether Jagan has any reply for the statement made once by his own Cabinet Minister, the late Mekapati Gowtham Reddy, that Rs 5.17 lakh cr investments were made in the State during the TDP rule and employment was created for over five lakh youth.

“This is a written statement made on July 10, 2019 by the then Minister for Industries on the floor of the Legislative Council,” he pointed out.

When Minister for IT, KT Rama Rao, from the neighbouring Telangana State is attracting huge amounts of investments for his State while Jagan Mohan Reddy is filled with joy by indulging in record-dances and other betting, Uma observed.

“Jagan has no vision to attract investments and create employment to the youth and thus he is remaining silent though the International Investors Summit began at Davos on Monday,” he stated.