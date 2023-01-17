Shah Rukh Khan is the fourth richest actor in the world

SRK had no big release in the past four years, yet the actor has achieved rare feat. The actor is now the richest of all actors from Asia and the fourth richest in the world with an estimated net worth of Rs 627 million ($ 770 million). He beats the cult actors like Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan and George Clooney.

According to World of Statistics reports, Jerry Seinfeld is the top richest with a net worth of $ 1 billion and Tyler Perry from the USA is the second place with $1 Billion and Dwayne Johnson with $800 Million is in third place. While Shah Rukh Khan is the fourth richest actor, Tom Cruise and Jackie Chan are the next on the table.

Shah Rukh Khan has done cameo roles in Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. His upcoming film is Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Siddharth Anand’s direction. The film is hitting the screens during the Republic Day weekend.