Waltair Veerayya (4 days), Veera Simha Reddy (5 days) Worldwide Collections

Waltair Veeraya has another excellent day as the film has collected more than 12.50 Cr on its First Monday. 4 days total worldwide share of the film now stands at 73.6 Cr. Benefiting from the festivities the film was on rampage mode in both the Telugu States though Nizam has dropped a little due to the partial holiday in Hyderabad City.

Veera Simha Reddy has another good day at the box office as the film has collected a distributor share of more than 6.5 Cr. 5 days total worldwide share of the film now stands at 57.1 Cr. The film is doing decent in AP but underperforming big time in Nizam Area. The crucial test for the film begins tomorrow, especially in the Nizam area.

Area veera Simha Reddy (5 days) Worldwide collections Waltair Veerayya (4 days) Worldwide collections Veera Simha Reddy (4 days) Waltair Veerayya (3 days) Veera Simha Reddy Day 1 AP/TS Collections Waltair veerayya Day 1 AP/TS Collections Nizam 14.10 Cr 20.25 Cr 12.50 Cr

16.40 Cr 7.02 cr (including GST) 7.13 cr (including GST) Ceeded 11.10 Cr 10.50 Cr 9.50 Cr 8.40 Cr 5 cr 3.70 cr UA 5.07 Cr 7.08 Cr 4.32 Cr 5.48 Cr 2.5 cr 2.50 cr Guntur 5.17 Cr 4.82 Cr 4.69 Cr 4.13 Cr 3.39 cr 2.76 cr East 3.91 Cr 5.55 Cr 3.30 Cr 4.54 Cr 1.75 cr 2.68 cr West 3.11 Cr 3.34 Cr 2.77 Cr 2.88 Cr 2.04 cr 2.06 cr Krishna 3.50 Cr 4.12 Cr 2.95 Cr 3.19 Cr 1.65 cr 1.49 cr Nellore 2.02 Cr 2.12 Cr 1.82 Cr 1.77 Cr 1.18 cr 1.05 cr AP and TS 47.98 Cr 57.78 Cr 41.85 Cr 46.79 Cr 24.53 cr 23.37 cr ROI 3.50 Cr 5 Cr 3.15 Cr 4.25 Cr OS 5.60 Cr 10.80 Cr 5.40 Cr 9.90 Cr Worldwide 57.08 Cr 73.58 Cr 50.4 Cr 60.94 Cr Pre-Business 75 Cr 90 Cr 75 Cr 90 Cr 63 cr 73 cr