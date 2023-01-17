Waltair Veerayya (4 days), Veera Simha Reddy (5 days) Worldwide Collections

Waltair Veeraya has another excellent day as the film has collected more than 12.50 Cr on its First Monday. 4 days total worldwide share of the film now stands at 73.6 Cr. Benefiting from the festivities the film was on rampage mode in both the Telugu States though Nizam has dropped a little due to the partial holiday in Hyderabad City.

Veera Simha Reddy has another good day at the box office as the film has collected a distributor share of more than 6.5 Cr. 5 days total worldwide share of the film now stands at 57.1 Cr. The film is doing decent in AP but underperforming big time in Nizam Area. The crucial test for the film begins tomorrow, especially in the Nizam area.

Areaveera Simha Reddy (5 days) Worldwide collectionsWaltair Veerayya (4 days) Worldwide collectionsVeera Simha Reddy (4 days)Waltair Veerayya (3 days)Veera Simha Reddy Day 1 AP/TS Collections Waltair veerayya Day 1 AP/TS Collections
Nizam14.10 Cr20.25 Cr12.50 Cr
16.40 Cr		7.02 cr (including GST)7.13 cr (including GST)
Ceeded11.10 Cr10.50 Cr9.50 Cr8.40 Cr5 cr3.70 cr
UA5.07 Cr7.08 Cr4.32 Cr5.48 Cr2.5 cr2.50 cr
Guntur 5.17 Cr4.82 Cr4.69 Cr4.13 Cr3.39 cr2.76 cr
East3.91 Cr5.55 Cr3.30 Cr4.54 Cr1.75 cr2.68 cr
West3.11 Cr3.34 Cr2.77 Cr2.88 Cr2.04 cr2.06 cr
Krishna3.50 Cr4.12 Cr2.95 Cr3.19 Cr1.65 cr1.49 cr
Nellore2.02 Cr2.12 Cr1.82 Cr1.77 Cr1.18 cr1.05 cr
AP and TS47.98 Cr57.78 Cr41.85 Cr46.79 Cr24.53 cr23.37 cr
ROI3.50 Cr5 Cr3.15 Cr4.25 Cr
OS5.60 Cr10.80 Cr5.40 Cr9.90 Cr
Worldwide57.08 Cr73.58 Cr50.4 Cr60.94 Cr
Pre-Business75 Cr90 Cr75 Cr90 Cr63 cr73 cr

