Manasu Maree Lyrical from V: A Class Melody

The first single from Nani’s V is out today on the occasion of his birthday. The single ‘Manasu Maree’ looks pleasant, beautiful, romantic and is tipped with a class touch. Legendary writer Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry penned the lyrics for the song while Amit Trivedi, Shashaa Tirupathi and Yazin Nizar crooned for the song. Manasu Maree is sure a winner and will impress youth bigtime.

Mohana Krishna Indraganti directed V which is in final stages of post-production. Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari are the lead actors in V which is produced by Dil Raju. The film is said to be an action thriller which is slated for March 25th release.

