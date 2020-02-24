Unique title for Nani’s 27th Film

Natural Star Nani is celebrating his birthday today and on this ocassion, his 27th got announced today. Taxiwala fame Rahul Sankrityan will direct the film which is titled Shyam Singharoy. The title looks unique and the announcement comes with a video byte. The pre-production work of the project is currently on and the regular shoot of Shyam Singharoy starts from June this year.

Sai Pallavi is in talks for the female lead and Shyam Singharoy will have three heroines. The film is slated for December 25, 2020 release. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer and the cast, crew details will be announced officially soon.