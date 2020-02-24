Jagan launches Rs 2,300 Cr Vasathi Deevena

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed his greater determination to bring about a total change in the lives of dalits and weaker sections by giving their children quality education. He launched the ‘Jagananna Vasathi Deevena’ at a public meeting in Vizianagaram today. This Cash Transfer programme is aimed at providing financial assistance of Rs. 20,000 to each poor student towards their hostel and food expenses. The AP government is spending Rs. 2,300 Cr on this Vasathi Deevena to benefit 1.87 lakh students from poorer sections.

Jagan Reddy says that already his government is spending Rs. 3,700 Cr to implement the Jagananna Vidya Deevena for fee reimbursement. But there are allegations from TDP that the fee reimbursement cash is not being transferred to the educational institutions. Already, the government has spent Rs. 6,400 Cr under Ammavadi cash transfer programme.

Jagan told the people that the only real property that anybody can give his children is good education. His government is bringing in an education revolution. YCP will ignore Opposition attacks but continue Cash Transfers to benefit poor families for their better future.