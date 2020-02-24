Allu Aravind’s proposal for Aha irking Producers

Mega Producer Allu Aravind ventured into digital space and he floated his own platform ‘Aha’. Naming it an exclusive digital platform for Telugu movies and web series, Allu Aravind sought support from several top producers of Telugu cinema. He is said to have approached several top filmmakers who are quite active and are producing back to back films. Allu Aravind’s arrival excited them but his proposal left them irked.

Allu Aravind is keen on introducing a ‘profit-sharing’ basis through digital views. With Amazon, Hotstar and Zee5 paying a huge amount for the digital rights of Telugu biggies, Allu Aravind wanted to pay nothing but he decided to share the revenues as per the received clicks. Most of the producers are against the proposal as Amazon and others are paying huge advances for big-budget films and are acquiring the digital rights for fancy prices. The recent shows released on Aha too received poor response.

When there is tough competition for digital rights, Allu Aravind’s proposal of revenue sharing will not make Aha a successful platform anytime soon.